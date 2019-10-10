Two hospitalized after log truck & pickup overturn

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a log truck and a pickup early Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on US 45A in Clay County.

Troopers say a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by Earl W. Whitley, 75, of Aberdeen, was traveling north on US 45A and his right side collided with the left side of a 2004 white International log truck.

That truck was also north bound driven by Willie L. Logan, 33, of Mathiston. Both vehicles came to final rest in the median and were overturned.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Clay County Medical Center in West Point with moderate injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.