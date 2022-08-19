Two Houston sisters recognized for helping grant the wishes of critically ill children

The sisters received the first Wish Granter of the Year awards from Make A Wish Mississippi

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Two sisters from Houston have been recognized by Make A Wish Mississippi for their volunteer efforts helping make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses.

Sisters Shenia Jones and Barbara Buggs have been helping make wishes come true for children for more than two decades now.

“We are actually the hands and feet of Jesus,” Buggs said.

Both women have full time jobs, Barbara is a deputy clerk with the city of Houston, Shenia works at International Paper and is also an alderwoman in Houston. For Make A Wish, they do all the legwork necessary to make a child’s wish come true.

“We try to get all aspects and get to know the child, to see if they want to meet a famous person, if they want to take an awesome trip, or just go shopping,” Buggs said.

Over the years, Shenia and Barbara have lost count of the number of wishes they have helped grant, but their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. They both received the first “Wish Granter of the Year Award” from Make A Wish Mississippi. They received their awards at a fancy gala in Jackson.

“To be recognized,it means a lot, it says a lot that they do care, I’m not really doing all that much, just paperwork, phone calls and visiting, but to take time out and do what we do to make a family and a kid happy, it says a lot to me, I am grateful and thankful I have the time and can sacrifice to do that for that family,” Jones said.

‘We’re just grateful that we can do and we can make someone else’s life a little bit more special and to bring joy and hope to someone through what we do,” Buggs said.

Barbara and Shenia encourage anyone who wants to help Make A Wish to take that first step. You can contact them here at Houston City Hall and they can help make that happen.

Barbara and Shenia both encourage people to donate to Make A Wish Mississippi, and help local children get their wishes granted.