OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-A two-car accident in Oktibbeha County sends two people to the hospital.

Oktibbeha Co. Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the crash happened at the intersection of HWY 25 and Longview Road.

- Advertisement -

Rosenhan said the driver of the car was headed south and the driver of the pickup truck was headed west when they collided.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were sent to OCH for examination.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.