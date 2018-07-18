Two injured after SUV plows through Columbus Subway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An SUV slams through the front doors of an east Columbus Subway, injuring two people.

The accident happened just before one Wednesday afternoon at the Highway 182 restaurant.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the driver got out of the seemingly-parked vehicle and then saw the Dodge Durango start moving.

He jumped back in the SUV and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

The vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into the dining area of Subway.

The driver and a person inside the restaurant went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not cited.

Columbus police continue to investigate the accident.