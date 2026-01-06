Two juveniles face various charges in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A couple of juveniles are facing charges after an incident in Starkville.

According to the Starkville Police Department, Oktibbeha County E-911 received a report of an individual pulling on vehicle door handles in the area of Helen Circle on Monday, January 5, at about 7:30 a.m.

Starkville Police officers later made contact with three juveniles at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Lynn Lane.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with Felony in Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

A second 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Minor in Possession of a Firearm, and Disorderly Conduct.

Both were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Additional charges may be pending.

Starkville PD reminds people to lock vehicle doors, remove valuables, and secure firearms inside homes rather than leaving them in vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact

the department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or submit an anonymous tip through SPD’s website.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

