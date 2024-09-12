Two juveniles in custody after fire in Tupelo Walmart
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police said two juveniles are now in custody after a fire at a Tupelo Walmart.
Investigators are searching for a third suspect.
The fire and police departments were called to the West Main Street store on September 10.
TPD said a fire was intentionally set to a bouquet of fake flowers.
The store’s sprinkler system helped put out the fire. There was water damage in the story.
Charges in this case will be handled by Lee County Youth Court.
