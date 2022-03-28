Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting

A shooting in Ackerman turned deadly Sunday afternoon

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- A shooting in Ackerman turned deadly Sunday afternoon. Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting and it leaves people in the community at a loss for words.

That Sunday afternoon shooting left 18-year-old Derius Kennedy dead.

14-year-old Detravion Ball and 16-year-old-Cordarius Brown were arrested Sunday shortly after the shooting, and charged with 1st degree murder. Both of their bonds are set at 100 thousand dollars.

The two juveniles are being held at the Choctaw County Jail while the sheriff’s department and Ackerman police continue to investigate the homicide.

Ackerman chief Tim Cook said weeks of arguments may have led to the shooting.

“Just arguments had been going on and then all of a sudden a gun was pulled and shots were fired and the 18-year-old male ended up dying at the hospital,” said Cook.

Cook said he believed the three guys were related. There were six or seven shots fired at Millwood apartments. The shooting happened near apartment 20 and left a bullet hole on the side of the brick outside.

Although the shooting didn’t happen near the school, Chief Cook and his team took extra precautions for students on campus Monday.

“We had an extra officer at the school today just in case anything were to go on at the school,” said Cook.

Cook said that seeing a crime like this in a small town is disheartening.

“It’s been real quiet today you know it’s really sad when something like this happens especially between kids. You have three kids that basically lost their lives to this incident,” said Cook.

If anyone has more information on this shooting you’re encouraged to call Ackerman Police Department.