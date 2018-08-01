Names released in fatal West Point apartment fire, 1-year-old among dead

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the names of the two killed in a morning apartment fire in West Point.

The Clay County Coroner told WCBI Shayla C. Swain, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter Serenity Cox died Wednesday morning.

Another adult and child did however make it out alive.

The blaze broke out before 2 a.m. at the Lane Drive Apartments.

Fire Chief Ken Wilburn says the flames also severely damaged several apartment units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.