Two local groups hosting a turkey drive are over halfway to their goal

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two local groups hosting a turkey drive are over halfway to their goal.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Community Benefit Committee have been accepting turkey donations.

They will give away the turkeys to families and individuals in need this Saturday at the soccer complex in Columbus.

With just days to go before the giveaway, organizers are making one last push for businesses and organizations to help them reach their goal of 1,000 turkeys.

“I feel like Columbus is one of the most generous places to live. The community has really come together. We’ve got 600 turkeys and all were donated,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders, Lowndes County Sheriffs Department.

If you’d like to donate a turkey, you can drop it off at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.