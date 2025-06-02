Two local museums in Starkville combine to tell history of its people

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Since they opened in 2017, the Two Mississippi Museums have placed host to more than 700,000 visitors.

The interconnected Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum combine to tell the story of Mississippi’s history and its people.

Michael Morris, the director of the museums, was in Starkville today talking to business and community leaders.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History operates the museums and other sites in the Capitol City.

The beginnings of the Two Museums can, at least partially, be traced back to 1984 when the first permanent Civil Rights museum exhibit was established in the Old Capitol Museum.

One of the goals of the museum is to tell the stories of Mississippi and Mississippians, some of whom have lived long enough to see their stories in its halls.

“But, I was also there when a woman by the name of Peggy Jean Connor, who was a Civil Rights veteran from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a beautician, a businesswoman, who filed a historic lawsuit, came through the museum, and died months later. And, to me, that really shows you how important these museums are in terms of telling their stories, before they leave,” said Two Museums Director Michael Morris.

The Two Mississippi Museums are open Tuesday, June 3, through Sunday, June 8, and on Sundays, admission is free.

