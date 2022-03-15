Two local veterans honored for service with quilts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pair of area veterans receive a colorful “thank you” for their service.

William Buchanan and Melissa Saraiva were honored today at the Columbus Lowndes Public Library.

The veterans were each given a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Buchanan served in the Pacific in World War Two and in Korea.

Saraiva served in the Air Force for 21 years. She is also a Gulf War Veteran.

Quilts of Valor has 20,000 volunteers nationwide and has presented 300,000 quilts to military veterans.