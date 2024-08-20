Two Lowndes County school buses involved in separate accidents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies responded to two school bus crashes Tuesday afternoon involving two different Lowndes County school buses.

Both happened around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a video of the crash between a car and a bus on Jesse Lyons Road.

You can see a Honda rear-ended the back of the school bus with much of the front end of the car ending up under the bus.

According to a spokesperson with the Lowndes County School District, both buses were near the end of their routes when the accidents occurred so there were not many students on the buses.

The other accident happened on Highway 69.

According to deputies a bus and a car sideswiped each other while going in opposite directions.

The bus only suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported in either accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X