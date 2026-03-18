Two men accused of stealing an elderly person’s car in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men have been arrested in Carroll County, accused of stealing a car from an elderly person.

Monday morning, Carroll County law enforcement received a call from a woman who had woken up to find that her car had been stolen.

Deputies investigating the scene determined it had been taken the night before during the storms that hit the area.

They identified two suspects, Billy Earl Akins and Edward Earl Henley.

With help from the Greenwood Police Department and Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to locate the stolen car in Tallahatchie County.

Akins and Henley were arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Akins is still in the Carroll County Jail.

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