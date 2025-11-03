Two men are behind bars facing an attempted robbery charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Two men are behind bars in Columbus facing an attempted robbery charge.

Around 2:00 Friday afternoon, Columbus Police Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the Lowe’s parking lot.

During the investigation, officers learned that 22-year-old Bowen Hanson and 19-year-old Shaun Blanton scheduled a meeting with a potential buyer after posting a vehicle for sale online.

During the meeting, the suspects attempted to rob the buyer.

Hanson and Blanton were taken into custody and charged with attempted robbery.

They are being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The Columbus Police Department wants to remind everyone be cautious when meeting up with people for online purchases.

