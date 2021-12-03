Two men are dead following an overnight shooting in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are dead following an overnight shooting in Nettleton.

Police Chief Gary Monaghan says it happened at the city park on Union Avenue, just down the road of Nettleton Primary School.

Names of the victims are not being released but Monaghan says one victim is 19-years-old and the other is just over 40 years old.

It’s believed the two men shot each other. One died on the scene and the other died at the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.