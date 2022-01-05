Two men are facing multiple charges after a domestic violence call

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing charges in Saltillo after police responded to a domestic violence call involving gunshots on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a house on Mobile Street around 7:30 am.

They took William Roberts and Thomas Hayes into custody. Hayes had allegedly fired his gun into the air during the incident. No one was hurt.

Both Hayes and Roberts were arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hayes is also charged with domestic violence.

Officers recovered the gun, ammunition, and a large amount of meth and paraphernalia.

North Mississippi Narcotics is assisting with the case. More charges are possible.