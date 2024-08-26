Two men arrested after police reportedly discover meth

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Two West Point men were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said on the morning of August 22, deputies assisted agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at a home in Clay County.

During this home visit, Scott said that officers discovered methamphetamine and a weapon which led to Thomas Rodgers being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Troy Anderson was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Rodgers is still in the Clay County Jail with a $10,000 bond

Anderson was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

