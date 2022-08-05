Two men arrested for child sex crimes in unrelated cases

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Lowndes County resident has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

52-year-old Robert Thomas Taylor is charged with exploitation of a child.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says tips got a tip from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force this past December.

Detectives say Taylor was previously in Lowndes County and other locations uploading images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Taylor was arrested by the U.S. Marshals at his home in Niceville, Florida. He is now in the Lowndes County jail and has a $750,000 bond.

In an unrelated case, a Lowndes County man is arrested by Texas law enforcement.

30-year-old Dane McGee was wanted for sexual performance by a child under the age of 14 by the Santa Fe, Texas police department.

Sheriff Hawkins says McGee was using Snapchat to contact underage girls and ask them for illegal images.

McGee is awaiting extradition to Texas.