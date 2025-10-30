Two men arrested for felony shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made two arrests for alleged felony shoplifting.

On October 27, officers were dispatched to Scruggs in reference to Shoplifting.

According to Tupelo PD, store personnel stated that an individual who had previously shoplifted from the business was back on scene.

Officers were then informed that on October 20th, an individual allegedly shoplifted over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the business.

Officers contacted two individuals in the parking lot of the business who were arrested on unrelated charges.

After further investigation, 40-year-old Bryon T. Lockridge of Memphis and 50-year-old Irving B. Talbert of Memphis were both charged with one count of Felony Shoplifting.

Bond was set at $5,000 for each of them.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.