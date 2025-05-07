Two men arrested for shooting at a car in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A mother and two children are unharmed after her car was shot at.

On Sunday, April 13, Macon Police were dispatched to 98 Pulaski Street for a shooting.

When Detective Burchfield arrived on the scene, they found three bullet holes in the victim’s black Toyota Camry.

The victim told police that two men shot at her, and they were both wearing white muscle shirts with black joggers.

After further investigation, a witness in the area provided the same description of the suspects and said they left the area in a white SUV and a black pickup truck.

Rodney Williams and Antonio Fowler have been arrested and are each being charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Williams is also being charged with possession of a firearm.

