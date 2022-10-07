Two men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing charges accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in church parking lots.

26-year-old Dallas Holcomb and 20-year-old Dustin Sena were arrested during a traffic stop in Lafayette County.

Deputies pulled them over after seeing suspicious activity at a church in Harmontown.

Deputies found stolen tools and learned the two men had been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts.

More charges are expected in this case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter