Two men arrested for trying to steal copper wire in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing charges for allegedly trying to steal copper wire.

On Tuesday, March 5, Carroll County Deputies arrested Marcus Boyles and Bobby Rone for attempting to steal AT&T phone wire.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the men ran into the woods before being caught.

According to law enforcement, the pair had already taken about 450 ft. of copper from the phone lines before they were apprehended.

Both Boyles and Rone were charged with Grand larceny and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny.

They both remain in jail as they await an initial court hearing.

