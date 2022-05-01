Two men arrested in connection to 41-year-old Mikel Craven homicide

The investigation started on Blake Road, close to the Pine Grove Road intersection.

CLAY COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Two men are arrested in connection to the homicide of 41-year-old Mikel Craven.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said 19-year-old Emerson Stone Houston and 18-year-old Austin Hill are facing capital murder charges for allegedly shooting Craven back in March 2022.

Both men were taken into custody.

Craven was found lying in a ditch with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Scott said the department will meet with the District Attorney’s office.

There is no bond for Houston or Hill.

WCBI release more information as it becomes available.