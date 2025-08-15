Two men arrested in connection with vehicle theft in Bessemer

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Aberdeen men are arrested in Clay County in connection with a vehicle theft in Bessemer, Alabama.

On August 4, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the theft of two trucks, a 2018 Ford F-350 Dually and a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500, from a dealership in Bessemer.

It was believed that the trucks had been taken to Clay County.

Investigators discovered that Archie Jones of Aberdeen had reportedly been in touch with the victim and offered to retrieve the trucks for a cash fee.

The victim agreed to meet Jones in Clay County.

Deputies were able to locate both trucks around Highway 50 West and Highway 47 in Clay County.

Jones was arrested in Monroe County and charged with two counts of Felony in Possession of Stolen Property and taken to the Clay County Jail.

Further investigation found that Jaqualon Crawford, of Aberdeen, reportedly helped Jones move the trucks to Clay County and conspired with Jones to get money from the victim.

Crawford was arrested in Aberdeen and taken to Clay County.

He is charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

