Two men arrested on multiple charges in Grenada County

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Grenada County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests for multiple charges.

According to the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, on November 4, after a lengthy and thorough investigation, two search warrants were executed in the Shurden Estates neighborhood in Gore Springs.

Thomas Arnold Benson was arrested and charged with one count of Felony in Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Paraphernalia, one count of Possession of a Weapon by a convicted felon, and other misdemeanor charges.

Toby Lynn Dye was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substances, two counts of Felony Possession of Controlled Substances, and one count of Possession of Paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Grenada County Jail.

