Two men arrested on separate gun charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted felon is facing more charges after a shooting in Tupelo.

On January 4, Tupelo Police responded to a shots-fired call on Hill-N-Dale Drive.

When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a victim, who told police a suspect shot the victim’s vehicle after a confrontation.

Officers also discovered that a home had been struck by gunfire.

After further investigation, Jermaine Edmond Jr. was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Edmond is charged with one count of shooting into a motor vehicle, one count of shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Edmond was denied bond.

Also in Tupelo, one man got the new year off to a bad start.

Deshon Bell is being charged with one felony count of possession of a machine gun conversion device.

On January 1, police performed a traffic stop on North Gloster Street while patrolling the area.

During the stop, police allegedly smelled marijuana, and after a further search, they recovered weed and a firearm equipped with an illegal machine gun conversion device.

Deshon Bell was arrested and taken to the Lee County jail.

His bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.