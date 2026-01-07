Two men arrested on separate gun charges in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted felon is facing more charges after a shooting in Tupelo.
On January 4, Tupelo Police responded to a shots-fired call on Hill-N-Dale Drive.
When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a victim, who told police a suspect shot the victim’s vehicle after a confrontation.
Officers also discovered that a home had been struck by gunfire.
After further investigation, Jermaine Edmond Jr. was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Edmond is charged with one count of shooting into a motor vehicle, one count of shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Edmond was denied bond.
Also in Tupelo, one man got the new year off to a bad start.
Deshon Bell is being charged with one felony count of possession of a machine gun conversion device.
On January 1, police performed a traffic stop on North Gloster Street while patrolling the area.
During the stop, police allegedly smelled marijuana, and after a further search, they recovered weed and a firearm equipped with an illegal machine gun conversion device.
Deshon Bell was arrested and taken to the Lee County jail.
His bond was set at $10,000.