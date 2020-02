WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men accused of using a rifle to hold up a Dollar General are now behind bars.

Jamarkus Randle, 20, and Brentt Cunningham, 19, were both charged with armed robbery.

West Point Police Department alleged the two men robbed the Dollar General on February 15.

About $1,400 was taken during the robbery.

Randle and Cunningham will have court appearances on Friday.