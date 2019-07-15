Two men charged with attempted kidnapping in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men were accused of trying to kidnap children in Lee County over the weekend.

Laymond Palmer, 67, and Daniel George, 64, were both charged with attempted kidnapping.

Saturday, Lee County deputies were called to Pine Ridge Racetrack where witnesses said two men were trying to persuade kids between the ages of 8 and 11 to get into their van.

The men allegedly used stuffed animals to try to convince the kids to come with them. When the children did not listen to the men, one of them started to chase the kids.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked if you recognize Palmer and George as someone that has attempted to kidnap a child, to please contact them.