Two men charged with burglary, home invasion in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are in custody for allegedly breaking into a home in Lee County.

On September 21, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the Pratts community concerning a reported burglary/home invasion.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found that the victim’s front door had been kicked in. Through the investigation process they learned the 66-year-old disabled victim was made to hand over money and his phone or he would be assaulted.

The suspects were later identified as Frankie Williams and Michael Morrison, both of Fulton.

During the break-in, Williams and Morrison allegedly stole several debit and credit cards along with some electronic devices.

The cards the suspects reportedly stole were used at multiple businesses in the Fulton area.

After getting a warrant for their arrest, Williams was arrested in Fulton and taken to the Lee County Jail and Morrison was arrested in Tishomingo and is currently waiting to be transported to Lee County.

Both Williams and Morrison were charged with burglary/home invasion.

Williams bond was set at $50,000.

Morrison’s bond is to be determined.

Their cases will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury in 2025.

Due to the age and disability of the victim, Mississippi State Statute allows for enhanced penalty that could double the incarceration time if convicted.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X