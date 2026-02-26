Two men face additional child-sex crime charges in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Two men in Pickens County are facing additional child-sex crime charges.

41-year-old Roderick Granger is facing new charges of Pornography, Intent to Disseminate, and Pornography Obscene Matter Display.

The former teacher for the Pickens County School District was arrested on January 30.

He was initially charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, Solicitation of Child Pornography, Failure to report, and an Ethics Violation.

Granger was booked into the Pickens County Jail, and bond was set at $1 million.

