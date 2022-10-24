Two men face capital murder charges for 2021 shooting in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing capital murder charges in connection with a December 2021 shooting in Brooksville.

Jaquraus Wells is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Kendal Thomas is charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated assault, and drive-by-shooting.

Bond for Wells is set at $1.2 million.

Thomas has a $1.3 million bond.

The men are being held in separate facilities.

18-year-old Dewanderian Johnson and 24-year-Nakiren Ratcliff both died as a result of the shooting at the B&B store.

Another person was shot during the incident.

Noxubee County deputies and MBI are both investigating the homicide.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is expected in the ongoing investigation.

Wells was arrested earlier this year by Macon police for an unrelated shooting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter