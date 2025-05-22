Two men face charges after a reported shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Oxford men face charges after a reported shooting in the city.

On May 15, Oxford Police were called to Brandywine Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, but no one was injured.

They were able to locate two suspects and arrested Xavian Ivy and Clarente Alexander.

Ivy was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Alexander was charged with Possession of a Firearm and Accessory After the Fact.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.