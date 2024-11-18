Two men face two separate burglary charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We’ve heard law enforcement officers stress it time and again, residents and businesses with good security systems make their investigations easier.

And two recent arrests in Tupelo bear that out.

On November 10, Tupelo Police were called to a home on North Green Street about a suspected burglary.

The home owner said someone broke into the home and took several items.

The home owner also turned over video surveillance to the police.

Three days later, officers arrested Preston Stokes of Fulton.

Stokes was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

A separate case on November 11 landed a Tupelo man in jail.

Police were called to the Express Shop on South Eason Boulevard about a person had broken into the business and reportedly stolen several items.

Once again video from the security system was instrumental in cracking the case.

Investigators identified a suspect, and on November 14 arrested Caelen Triplett.

Triplett was charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

His bond was set at $5,000.

