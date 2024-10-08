Two men face various charges of theft in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Oxford men tested their luck and are now dealing with a handful of charges.

On September 24, the Oxford Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft on Heritage Drive.

Investigators determined the suspect was linked to another vehicle theft, with the help of an accomplice.

22-year-old Caleb Carrothers and 20-year-old Demarcus Govan were found to be involved in the theft of the vehicle but also the removal of personal items from

multiple vehicles.

On September 29, Oxford PD responded to two additional calls regarding vehicle theft on the 1400 and 100 block of Haden Lane. Both Govan and Carrothers were identified in the incidents and investigators were able to uncover evidence of the crimes.

Both Carrothers and Govan have been charged with commercial burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crimes.

Bond was set for both men by a Municipal Court Judge.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.