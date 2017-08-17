Two Men Facing Serious Charges After An Alleged Drive-by Shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men are facing some serious charges after an alleged drive-by shooting.
It’s a story we first brought you on Wednesday night.
Now, 25-year old Jameale Cortez Wills and 21-year old Kendrick O’Brian Scott are both charged with drive-by shooting and child endangerment.
Willis is also charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Columbus police say the incident started with a report of shots fired on Lehmberg Road on Wednesday afternoon.
An alleged victim went to a home a Read Drive, while a Lowndes County deputy happened to follow Scott’s vehicle.
Eventually, the duo was stopped on Military Road by a Columbus police officer and narcotics task force agent.
Child protective services took custody of a four year-old child inside their truck.
Investigators say a handgun and drugs were found inside the vehicle.