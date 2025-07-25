Two men given 20 years after a crash that killed an unborn child

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Panola County men will spend the next 20 years in prison for a car crash that killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

A Lafayette County jury found Meko Lamar and Tyler Hammond both guilty of Fleeing in Concert with Injury and Fleeing in Concert with Death in connection with the March 2022 crash.

Lamar and Hammond were both fleeing from police when their vehicle hit a Dodge minivan.

The driver, who was pregnant at the time, was trapped in the van before being rescued.

She suffered moderate injuries. Her unborn child died as a result of the crash.

Lamar and Hammond were each sentenced to 20 years to serve on the Fleeing with Injury charge and 40 years on the Fleeing with Death charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

They will serve at least 20 years, and be subject to 5 years post-release supervision..

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.