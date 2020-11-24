Two men have been arrested in connection with Lowndes Co. Shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Two men are charged in connection with a Lowndes County shooting.

37-year-old Ke vin Parker and 34-year-old Steven Carley are both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony crime, and felon in possession of a weapon.

Both men remain in jail.

Investigators did not say if a bond had been set in today’s press release.

A 26-year-old man was shot at a home on Old West Point Road last week.

He was airlifted from the scene.

Witnesses told investigators there was an argument inside the house before the gunfire.

Deputies have not said what may have led up to that feud.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says more charges are possible, as the investigation unfolds.