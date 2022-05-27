Two men in Calhoun Co. accused of firing 17 shots at a home and vehicle

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Calhoun County are accused of firing 17 shots at a home and a vehicle.

Tyrell Eacholes has been charged with shooting into a dwelling, felony possession of a firearm, and possession of meth.

Jordan Horton has also been charged with shooting into a dwelling.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the shooting happened on Howard Street in Derma back on May 13th.

No one was injured in the shooting.