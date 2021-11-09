Two men indicted after shooting outside store in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are indicted in connection to a scary shooting outside a Lowndes County store.

James Gino Smith Jr. and Taveon Macon are both charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury indicted the duo after the June 7th incident.

No court date has been set.

In a surveillance video from the store where the shooting took place.

You see two men shooting at someone off the screen.

You can see the suspects shooting guns from the car.

Investigators say the victim of the shooting, at the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 45 South, was shot in the leg.

Clerks inside the store ran for cover during the barrage of bullets.

They were not injured.