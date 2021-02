LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are indicted after an armed robbery and alleged kidnapping.

Donavan Prather and Brandon Runnels are both charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping. All of those charges have a firearm enhancement.

Prather is also charged with accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors accuse the men of pistol-whipping the victim and taking his money, then kidnapping the person.

Investigators say the incident happened in September of last year.