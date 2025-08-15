Two men indicted in connection with Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are indicted in connection with a shooting near Baptist Golden Triangle.

You may recall the shooting that happened on July 31, 2023.

Four people were shot near the intersection of Leigh Road and the hospital parking lot.

Gavin Fields and Dustin Pope are both charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

The hospital was placed on lockdown moments after the shooting.

No trial date has been set.

