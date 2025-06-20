Two men receive multiple charges after drive by shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The men charged in connection with a deadly Louisville drive-by shooting make a court appearance.

Terence Griffin Jr. has been charged with accessory before and after the fact of second-degree murder. He’s also facing accessory before and after the fact of aggravated assault charges.

Bond for Griffin was set at 800 thousand dollars.

Ja’Lavian Hunt is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of shooting into a dwelling.

His bond was set at $1.6 million.

Both suspects are from Louisville.

