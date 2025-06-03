Two men sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Oxford

OXFORD/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men have been sentenced to Federal prison time for drug trafficking.

Charles Stephen Farrar, Junior, pled guilty in the Northern District Federal Court to trafficking methamphetamine.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. He will also be subject to four years of post-release supervision.

William Lyon also entered a guilty plea in the drug trafficking scheme. He has been sentenced to five years in prison and 4 years of post-release supervision.

The DEA, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the ATF investigated the case as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles criminal organizations across the country.

This case was also part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

