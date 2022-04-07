Two men stand trial in shooting death of Aberdeen man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men will stand trial in the shooting death of an Aberdeen man last Summer.

A Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted Bobby L. Smith for murder in the June 15th, 2021 shooting of George Deon Williams of Aberdeen.

Williams was gunned down in the driveway of his South Hickory Street home.

A second suspect – George Strong – was also arrested. Strong was originally charged with murder, but those charges have since changed.

The same grand jury has indicted him on a charge of Accessory After the Fact.

No trial date has been set in either case.