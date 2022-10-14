Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning.

They also want to talk to a man named John Bolton. Deputies do not have a picture of him.

Both men claim to be from the Canton, Mississippi area.

If you have any information about the men call the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.

