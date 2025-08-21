Two men wanted in connection with a shooting in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police have released the names of two suspects in connection with a shooting.

22-year-old Dennis Turner Jr. and 21-year-old James Shelton Jr. are both wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident.

Police were called to the area of Highway 407, near Poor House Road, on Tuesday for the reported gunfire.

Investigators are calling this an isolated incident.

If you know where these men are, please call Winona police at (662) 283-1140, or the Montgomery/Winona Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-672-8477.

