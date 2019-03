CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two North Mississippi Family Dollar stores are among 143 set to close over the next two months.

The Caledonia store is among those shutting down.

The company announced earlier plans to close 400 locations across the country before the end of 2019.

The Family Dollar in Pontotoc is also among those going out of business.

Closing sales are kicking off soon with plans to conclude the going out of business process by May 18.