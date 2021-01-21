Two Mississippi senators test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two state senators test positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the Senate floor today at the state Capitol.

Senators are encouraged to meet virtually as often as possible, especially now that meetings can be live-streamed.

Lawmakers would also be allowed to vote virtually if need be.

Before the session started, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann proposed suspending legislative work until March.

However, that idea was quickly squashed.

Hosemann did encourage senators that were exposed to get tested this weekend.