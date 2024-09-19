Two Monroe Co. residents charged with possession, sale of drugs

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An ongoing drug investigation in Monroe County leads to the arrests of 2 people in Aberdeen for sale and possession.

Wednesday morning, Monroe County Narcotics arrested Jimmy Devauld and Lashenna Walker of Aberdeen.

Investigators had been building a case on narcotics sales in the area.

Devauld was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy Pills , and Child Endangerment.

The arrest was within 1500 feet of a school, which enhances the charge.

Walker’s charges include Possession of Meth, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy Pills, and Child Endangerment.

There is no word on whether Bond has been set for Devauld or Walker.

