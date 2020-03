Two large events in Monroe County are postponed due to the Coronavirus.

The Amory Railroad Festival announced Monday that it will postpone the event.

Postponement dates are being discussed but future plans are not set in stone.

The festival is exploring its options.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Pilgrimage has postponed its events. It was scheduled for April 3-5.

The Boy Scout Breakfast will continue, as a carryout event only.